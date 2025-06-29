Ex-WWE star's criticism against CM Punk prompts honest comment from veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk was recently targetted by a former WWE star, who had some harsh words for him. This led to much discussion in the pro-wrestling community, and a wrestling veteran has also commented on the topic.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently claimed that The Second City Saint was troublesome to work with. He said that Punk was always complaining, despite getting World Title runs. According to wrestling veteran and former manager Dutch Mantell, there was some truth in these comments, but it only related to the early stages of The Second City Saint's career.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Mantell said:

"You know it's always steeped in half-truths and half made up stuff. But I have heard the same thing about CM Punk. He was hard to work with. I think he was maybe hard to work with, I heard, back when he was just starting out." [2:10 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Dutch Mantell thinks Matt Riddle is trying to get back to WWE

According to Dutch Mantell, Matt Riddle may be laying the seeds for a feud with CM Punk in case he ever gets back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he stated that if Riddle started teasing a feud with The Second City Saint, WWE writers might be inclined to go with it.

"He is building heat up from the beginning. I am sure he would like to return to WWE again. And if those writers read that, and they get, you read it and all of a sudden you start thinking about it. You can't help it. How would this go? What do you think?" Mantell said. [1:44 onwards]

Expand Tweet

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for CM Punk down the line and whether Matt Riddle ever returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription, and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

