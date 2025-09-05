Ex-WWE Star Says Bret Hart "Really Didn't Wanna" Lose Clean Against Him

Bret Hart is considered by many to be one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. In a recent interview, Mr. Hughes recalled how The Hitman allegedly raised concerns before one of their matches.

Hughes had spells with WWE in 1993, 1997, and 1999. During his first run with the company, the 60-year-old went one-on-one with Bret Hart at several untelevised live events. He was also involved in a brief rivalry with The Undertaker.

Speaking to Title Match Wrestling, Hughes claimed Hart did not want to lose clean against him. The Canadian only agreed to take a pinfall defeat after a producer told him that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon refused to change the finish.

"We're in the dressing room talking about what we're gonna do, how we're gonna have our match, and he really, really didn't wanna do the one, two, three," Hughes said. "He really didn't wanna do it, but Vince, that's what he wanted because I'm working my way towards The Undertaker, so you gotta make me look stronger, right?"

Hughes initially made his name while wrestling for WCW from 1990 to 1992. He later worked as an on-screen bodyguard for Chris Jericho and Triple H in WWE.

How Bret Hart reacted to losing against Mr. Hughes

In 1993, Mr. Hughes was a newcomer to the WWE locker room at a time when Bret Hart was already one of the company's marquee names.

According to Hughes, Hart quickly got back to his feet and exited the ring after reluctantly losing to him.

"Finally, Bret says, 'Okay.' He finally let me do the finish, a one, two, three finish, but he didn't lie there long. He got the one, two, three, and rolled out, you know? Sold his a** on to the dressing room, but he did the one, two, three."

In the same interview, Hughes explained why Vince McMahon abruptly ended his storyline with The Undertaker.

