Ex-WWE star says he deserves a Hall of Fame induction after working for Vince McMahon for "25 days a month" for 10 years

A former WWE superstar has stated that he should be in the Hall of Fame after working for Vince McMahon for almost 10 years.

Jacques Rougeau, aka The Mountie, was a WWE mainstay from 1986 to 1994. He did an incredible job with "The Mountie" gimmick, and won the Intercontinental title on one occasion.

In a new interview with Sports Entertainers, The Mountie opened up about not being in the WWE Hall of Fame. He mentioned how he worked for Vince McMahon for about 10 years while being on the road 25 days a month. Check out his comments below:

"I just think that there's some great wrestlers in Canada that should be in the Hall of Fame. And then you know, I had a falling out with Vince 30 years ago, a major fallout. But I always thought to myself, for being 10 years and 25 days a month, and just being so professional and everything I've accomplished and we've accomplished over there... it's like, for me it's something not that I feel bad about, but I don't understand. I always thought that you should be in the Hall of Fame for your accomplishments and not for your relationship." [22:12-22:46]

Vince McMahon has brought back several of his real-life rivals over the years

McMahon has had real-life beef with a long list of wrestling legends over the decades. He even went as far as making an entire DVD set bashing The Ultimate Warrior back in 2005. The two parties mended fences on the road to WrestleMania XXX in 2014, and The Ultimate Warrior headlined that year's WWE Hall of Fame class.

Bret Hart, who hated Vince McMahon like very few did, was brought back in 2006 for a WWE Hall of Fame induction. He defeated McMahon in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. Fans of The Mountie would want nothing but for WWE to recognize his achievements and bestow upon him the honor of being inducted in the Hall of Fame.

