Ex-WWE star says he has no intentions of ever seeing Triple H again

Rene Dupree has reiterated that he disliked the way Triple H treated him in WWE.

Dupree, who won WWE tag titles with Kenzo Suzuki and Sylvain Grenier, performed on the main roster between 2003 and 2007. He recently accused the NXT founder of using his backstage influence to “bury ” several superstars.

Speaking on his “Cafe de Rene” podcast, the Canadian discussed Goldberg’s disappointing feud with Triple H in 2003. Reflecting on his own experiences with the 14-time world champion, he stated that he is unlikely to interact with his former co-worker ever again.

“I’d had my own run-ins, or I’d seen just what type of a p***k Hunter could be back then,” Dupree said. “Mind you, I haven’t been around the guy in 16 years and I have no intentions of ever seeing him again ever. But yeah, he could be a real p***k.” [38:34-38:55]

The Game is not the only Evolution member that Dupree did not get along with. The former WWE star also claimed that Batista “had two f**king left feet” and "was never a good worker" inside the squared circle.

Rene Dupree shares possible reason why Triple H disliked him

According to Dupree, Vince McMahon’s son-in-law was “very insecure” about the way he looked. On one occasion, he allegedly scoffed and puffed his chest out after watching a shirtless Dupree perform push-ups in front of him.

The former La Resistance member added that a similar incident occurred with the recently retired superstar another time in WWE.

“The insecurity was still there,” Dupree continued. “I’m in the mirror, I put myself right next to him. This is the biggest that I’d ever been, and the fact that I made him look small, he got mad, like [grunts]. He took off right away. He made some type of a**hole comment because I looked bigger than him.” [56:56-57:41]

Dupree said he initially felt sorry for Goldberg after witnessing his bad booking against Triple H. However, he changed his mindset after realizing how selfish the WCW legend could be from a business perspective.

Please credit “Cafe de Rene” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far