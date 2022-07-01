"He's the s***s" - Former WWE star blasts Batista, claims he couldn't wrestle

Rene Dupree was not a fan of Dave Bautista, also known as Batista, during their time together in WWE.

Dupree, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, performed on the main roster between 2003 and 2007. During those four years, Batista transformed from a rookie talent into a WrestleMania main-eventer.

Speaking on his “Cafe de Rene” podcast, Dupree heavily criticized the wrestler-turned-actor’s in-ring ability. He also jokingly took a dig at his former co-worker’s movies.

“Batista was physically larger than Hunter [Triple H] but he was nowhere near the worker,” Dupree said. “He was never a good worker. He had two f**king left feet. I never seen any of his movies. If his movies are anything like his f**king wrestling, he’s the s***s.” [1:11:12-1:11:28]

The two-time Royal Rumble winner was supposed to join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. It remains unclear when his induction will take place.

Rene Dupree shares his honest opinion on Batista’s Evolution stablemates

Between 2003 and 2005, Evolution was the most dominant faction in WWE. The Animal made his name in the legendary group, which also consisted of Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H.

Rene Dupree has previously mentioned that he did not have a good relationship with Triple H. The former La Resistance member also had issues with Flair and Orton’s attitudes behind the scenes.

“Orton was a natural, but the Orton that I knew was such a jerk-off,” Dupree continued. “Flair was a politician: always has been, always will be. And Hunter is in the family [Vince McMahon’s son-in-law], you know.” [1:11:32-1:11:49]

Dupree appeared in multi-person matches with Evolution members, but he never participated in a storyline with anyone from the four-man group.

Interestingly, the Canadian almost returned to WWE in 2010. However, then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis allegedly failed to answer his call to finalize negotiations.

Please credit “Cafe de Rene” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far