Ex-WWE star explains why Triple H no longer wants "the next best wrestler" (Exclusive)

According to Chavo Guerrero, Triple H is looking to find "the next best entertainer" to work for WWE instead of "the next best wrestler."

The former WWE Superstar recently made headlines after accusing Rey Mysterio of using Eddie Guerrero's name for his own benefit. Eddie's nephew later clarified that he was only joking around as a heel character. He even shared details of a text message exchange he had with the newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 52-year-old explained how he fooled people into thinking he had a problem with Mysterio. He also referenced that he made the comments as a form of entertainment, which is something that WWE creative figurehead Triple H looks for in talent:

"Why would I care [about Mysterio paying tribute to Eddie]?" Chavo Guerrero said. "I'm not wrestling for anybody, so why would I actually care? So then I said, 'Okay, guys, now I'm letting you in on it,' and that's what happened. I had some people going, 'Well, you haven't wrestled in blah blah blah years.' I'm like, 'Well, obviously, I don't have to wrestle to get you mad,' but it's not wrestling anymore. Triple H has even said he's not looking for the next best wrestler. He's looking for the next best entertainer. That's what we're doing. We entertain out there." [6:44 – 7:14]

Chavo Guerrero believes he must be a "pretty good heel" if he can make fans feel something without even wrestling:

"If you can entertain without taking bumps, all of a sudden I have these fans, and there are a whole lot of them – some agreed with me, don't get me wrong – but there are a whole lot of them saying, 'How dare you? How this? How that?' If I can rile them up, not even working for a company and not even working in the ring wrestling, just from a tweet, pretty good heel, huh? Don't you think?" [7:15 – 7:37]

In the video above, Chavo also discussed Eddie Guerrero's relationship with Chris Benoit compared to Rey Mysterio.

Why Chavo Guerrero criticized WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

The former AEW star's family history in the wrestling business goes back to the 1930s. Along the way, the Guerreros have established themselves as some of the most villainous wrestlers in the industry.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it. This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.

Asked whether anyone would believe his future tweets after the Rey Mysterio controversy, Chavo pointed to the fact that heels can act however they like:

"That's what a heel does. You can't believe anything he does. We Guerreros are one hundred percent heels, and that's just the way it is, but I basically said, 'Okay, guys, back to your regular scheduled programming.' Back to me be like, 'Heeey,' nice Chavo." [7:43 – 7:59]

Los Guerreros (Chavo and Eddie) famously lied, cheated, and stole during their run together as a WWE tag team between 2002 and 2005. Chavo also recalled how he feuded with Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one rivalry in 2007:

"Do you guys not even remember how we were? I mean, my on-screen persona was pretty mean, pretty dastardly. People still come up to me and say, 'Man, what you did to Rey Mysterio by hanging him upside down and breaking his knee and hitting him with that chair, I hated you for it.' And that was in like 2007. You're looking at 16 years ago now." [8:00 – 8:25]

WCW legend Konnan was among those who reacted to Chavo's initial comments about Mysterio. He questioned whether his former co-worker was potentially trying to gain WWE's attention with his heel remarks.

What did you think of Chavo Guerrero's criticism of Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes