Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon has "beady, evil eyes" and a "tormented soul"

Vince McMahon is no longer associated with WWE after four decades as the company's ultimate decision-maker. One of his former superstars, Ryback, recently gave an insight into his conversations with the 78-year-old.

In January, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against McMahon. He denied her allegations before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

On his Ryback TV show, Ryback criticized McMahon as a human being and revealed he never enjoyed talking to his former boss:

"I just didn't like him as a person. I used to talk to him a lot about creative stuff when I had to, but I never liked talking to him because I didn't like looking in his eyes. He's got these beady, evil eyes of just a tormented soul. It's not a good vibe!" [20:54 – 21:11]

Ryback worked for WWE between 2004 and 2016. The 42-year-old first made an impression on the main roster in 2010 as a member of the Nexus faction.

Ryback wanted to "get away" from Vince McMahon

In 2012 and 2013, Ryback entered the main-event picture under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. The Big Guy feuded with top stars such as CM Punk and John Cena in world title storylines. He also formed a tag team with Curtis Axel before winning the Intercontinental Championship in 2015.

Ryback clarified that while some wrestlers were scared to speak to McMahon, he simply disliked the former WWE Chairman:

"He's never intimidated me or made me nervous. A lot of people get really weird [talking to Vince McMahon]. I just never liked really being around him. I didn't like the energy that came off of his body. You're in that environment. It's what it is. It was like, 'Talk and get out, talk and get out, talk and get out, get away.'" [21:31 – 21:50]

In the same episode, Ryback revealed why The Shield had issues with CM Punk in the early stages of their WWE run.

