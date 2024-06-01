Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon tried to kiss her in a hotel room

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE's parent company TKO in January after being accused of sexual misconduct and trafficking by ex-employee Janel Grant. In a recent interview, former WCW and WWE valet Missy Hyatt claimed McMahon once tried to kiss her.

Hyatt was one of the most well-known managers in the wrestling business in the 1980s and 1990s. Best remembered for her time in WCW, she also had a brief stint with WWE in 1987.

Speaking to James Romero of WSI, Hyatt accused Vince McMahon of trying to force himself on her at a hotel. She also said the former WWE Chairman wanted her to become a Federette, the company's version of a cheerleader and ring girl:

"I had to push Vince out of my hotel room because he was trying to stick his tongue in my mouth, and after I did that the next thing I know they want me to be a Federette, and I'm like, 'I don't wanna be a Federette.' 'Oh, well we're gonna do something with you and The Honky Tonk Man.' This, that, and the other. Blah, blah, blah, blah. I didn't trust them, so I left and had to go beg Jim Crockett and Dusty [Rhodes] for a job," Hyatt stated. [1:38 – 2:03]

Hyatt managed several high-profile names during her career in wrestling, including The Nasty Boys and The Steiner Brothers.

Why Missy Hyatt rejected Vince McMahon

The alleged incident occurred when Missy Hyatt was engaged to former wrestler Eddie Gilbert. The two got married in 1987 before divorcing in 1989.

More than three decades on, Hyatt says she rejected Vince McMahon partly due to his bad teeth:

"That night he walked me to my hotel room and he was trying to get in my hotel room and I was like pushing him out. 'Get out.' I was engaged at the time. If I wasn't engaged, maybe, but he had such bad teeth, and it's like, 'You're a millionaire times over and you can't get your teeth fixed?' He's got really bad teeth." [3:25 – 3:46]

Hyatt also explained why she had heat with former WCW President Eric Bischoff despite letting him stay at her house.

