Ex-WWE star seemingly confirms Cody Rhodes will be at major WWE premium live event despite current absence

Cody Rhodes is currently on hiatus after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. A wrestling veteran recently claimed The American Nightmare will be at an upcoming premium live event.

On a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman broke some news regarding the company's plans for the summer. He disclosed that a source informed him a gigantic six-man tag team match involving Travis Scott will headline the second night of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Coach was also told that John Cena and The Rock will cross paths by the end of the summer.

When Coachman's co-host Gabby LaSpisa brought up that Cody Rhodes has not been seen since WrestleMania, wondering if he would be back by WWE SummerSlam 2025, the wrestling veteran stated that he would.

"We haven't seen him. We don't know if he's gonna be back for SummerSlam. I hope so," LaSpisa said. "He is. He is. He is," The Coach responded. [From 17:58 - 18:03]

Sam Roberts thinks Cody Rhodes should return ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts also suggested that Cody Rhodes return after the July edition of Saturday Night's Main Event and ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The 41-year-old proposed a scenario where The American Nightmare would team with Bad Bunny to fight Travis Scott and John Cena in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"I feel like this is where ESPN and me agree that SummerSlam is where Travis Scott comes back. And between Saturday Night's Main Event and SummerSlam, we have Cody Rhodes' return. (...) And it leads us to a SummerSlam match where it's Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny vs. Travis Scott and John Cena," Roberts said.

It would be interesting to see when The American Nightmare would show up again on TV.

