"Miss you"- Former WWE star sends a message to Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss celebrated her 31st birthday on August 9. Paige sent a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss on her birthday, via her official Instagram handle.

The popular female star received birthday wishes from all corners of the wrestling world. Former WWE Superstar Paige sent a birthday wish to Bliss as well via her Instagram stories. Paige finished off her message by telling Bliss that she misses her.

Check out the screengrab of the message below:

"I dunno what we were doing here haha but it made me laugh. Happy birthday pretty girl! Miss you," wrote Paige in her Instagram story.

Paige's birthday message to Bliss

Paige and Alexa Bliss are quite close in real life

It's interesting to note that Little Miss Bliss and Paige have never squared off in the ring in a singles capacity. The two stars were pitted against each other in a couple of multi-woman matches, though.

Paige's career was cut short in late 2017 after she suffered an injury at a WWE house show. Paige departed from WWE after her contract expired on July 7, 2022. Earlier this year, shortly before the Royal Rumble event, Paige began trending on Twitter due to fan speculation that she could be a surprise entrant. Paige was quite thrilled with the Twitter trend and thanked her fans via a tweet.

The tweet received a wholesome response from Bliss, who wrote that she misses Paige. Check it out below:

Bliss made her WWE main roster debut in 2016, about two years after Paige. She quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Women's division. Bliss went on to win the Women's title across RAW and SmackDown on five different occasions. She's currently a mainstay on WWE RAW.

Paige has hinted on several occasions in the past that she would love to make an in-ring return if she completely heals from her injury. Only time will tell if Paige's fans ever get to see her step foot into the squared circle once again.

Do you think Paige will make her comeback? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

