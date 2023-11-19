Ex-WWE star sends unexpected message to boyfriend after betraying him for current RAW star's husband: "I love you babe Mance Warner"

Former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander sent a message to her boyfriend, Mance Warner, after betraying him at a recent MLW event.

De Lander made her Major League Wrestling debut last night at MLW Fightland. She interfered in her boyfriend's Loser Leaves MLW match against her wrestling partner Matt Cardona. The 26-year-old was seemingly confronting The Indie God when she suddenly turned on her boyfriend and speared him through a table. Cardona took advantage and pinned Warner to win the match.

Steph De Lander explained her actions in a backstage promo, stating that she loves her success a little more than her boyfriend.

"This is MLW. This isn't Love Island. Mance, I love you but I love this success just a little bit more," she said. [0:01 - 0:12]

She later took to Twitter to send another message to Warner, telling him that Cardona had turned her into a monster.

"I love you babe @ManceWarner , but @TheMattCardona has created a monster. All I see is green 🤑 @MLW," she wrote.

What did Steph De Lander say about her WWE release?

Steph De Lander joined WWE in 2021. She spent nearly a year as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before getting released from her contract in April 2022.

Earlier this year, De Lander opened up about her release in an Instagram post, claiming it was the best thing that happened to her career.

"Exactly 1 year ago I lost my dream job. Today I sit here & realise it was probably the best thing to happen to my career. Initially, I didn't know where I fit in on the independent scene. B*tch, I am the independent scene! At first, I groaned at the idea of being back on the indies. But then I realised, now more than ever I am in complete control of my career and my destiny. With a pair of wrestling boots and a microphone in hand, watch me take over the entire f***ing industry. What an exciting time to be SDL," she wrote.

