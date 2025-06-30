Ex-WWE star showers praise on Logan Paul: "He is embracing who he is" (Exclusive)

Logan Paul is considered one of the fastest rising stars in WWE, and rightfully so. A former star of the company also recognized his talent and commented on his run so far.

The Maverick has fully embraced his heel persona and climbed the totem pole faster than expected. Despite only being with the company for a relatively short time, he has already earned one title, the United States Championship. He was last seen teaming up with John Cena against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 praised Logan's hard work and stated:

"This dude gets it more than a lot of indie wrestlers, and a lot of guys in NXT. Like, by no means is it perfect work, but you can tell he is working hard. He is embracing who he is, he is a gigantic personality, and he is doing cool a** stuff. But he does little things that a lot of maybe the IWC fans could not realize or recognize. But from the trained perspective, you are like, 'Oh wow.' And those are things that you really can't teach." [5:28 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Logan Paul could be John Cena's last opponent

While Logan Paul still has a long way to go, Bubba Ray Dudley believes it's possible for him to be built up to face John Cena in the latter's final match.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open, Bubba expressed skepticism but wasn't opposed to the idea of Logan Paul facing Cena. He said:

"I would have to hear the pitch because I think it would be a letdown to the WWE Universe. Unless you can build Logan Paul up to be such a heel that John Cena is the only one that can take him down," Dudley said.

It remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.

