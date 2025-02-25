Ex-WWE star thinks Vince McMahon will lay low after recent "big win"  (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon posted a tweet on X that went viral over a month ago about what he deemed a closed case. Ex-WWE star EC3 opened up about this tweet and believes that McMahon intends to lay low.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to EC3 and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about the tweet that Vince McMahon put out revealing that after different investigations from government agencies over the alleged hush money payments, there was no wrongdoing found. The millions of dollars in alleged payments were noted as "minor accounting errors."

Ex-WWE star and 3-Time World Champion EC3 admitted that he laughed at the replies to Vince McMahon's tweet:

"I'm just happy that X has community notes so I can get the full context without doing due diligence. The community stated that 'Vince McMahon settled with the SEC without admitting/denying its findings, this was exclusively about the hush money charges. Janel Grant's civil suit will go forward and use these findings as evidence.' I don't know anymore. What's fun are the replies. The internet has good memes sometimes and clever people are out there. If you check out that tweet, there's some fun and games if you're into that sort of thing. As far as like, I don't know...case closed! He said it. What else am I going to say?" (5:15-6:04)

He noted that it wasn't a true victory and said that Vince McMahon is likely to lay low after this:

"Maybe this is something that would...because it's not a true victory. Maybe it's something like, 'I won and I can lay low'. But Vince [Russo] said he [McMahon] needed the big win." (6:56-7:15)

EC3 pointing out the replies to Vince McMahon on X accurately highlighted the comedic response to what was presented as a big win. The reply section is filled with reaction gifs.

You can watch the full video below:

Maven opened up about a major conspiracy with how Vince McMahon and WWE used to utilize their drug testing

The WWE Wellness Policy that we know today only truly took shape after the tragic deaths of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit. Before that, it seems like drug tests were done at random, with Scott Steiner infamously stating that he got away with it because he told WWE that if he had to get a drug test, Triple H needed to come along with him and do it.

Maven, now a popular YouTuber, joined Renee Dupree on his Cafe de Rene podcast. He made a shocking claim that WWE, and by proxy Vince McMahon, used drug tests only to fire people they didn't want:

"I remember the one drug test I took. I mean, I remember them coming and pissing and then the next week them pulling me to the side and then being like, 'Okay, you popped for this, this, this and this. Don't let it become a habit.' And then off I went no fine, no nothing. I believe before the Wellness (Policy), before (Chris) Benoit, before all that, I think they strictly used drug tests to fire people they didn't want and didn't have a reason. I really believe that because they fired Test once for steroids. Are you kidding me?!" Maven said. [3:25 - 4:01]

There's no concrete proof that the firing of Test was due to WWE wanting to fire him, but the line of reasoning in Maven's statement certainly seems to have some elements of the toxic backstage culture that existed in WWE back then.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please embed the video and provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

