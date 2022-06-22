"I don't like you anymore… you're an a**hole" - Former WWE star on his brutal criticism of Ricky Steamboat

Kid Kash once got into a heated backstage argument with WWE Hall of Famer and former producer Ricky Steamboat.

In 2006, Kash and his tag team partner Jamie Noble received specific orders from Vince McMahon on how he wanted them to wrestle. Steamboat allegedly gave different instructions and felt disrespected when Kash wanted to overrule his ideas.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, the former ECW star recalled how his disagreement with Steamboat quickly turned nasty.

“I looked at him, I was like, ‘You were legitimately, up until today, my most favorite f***ing babyface wrestler of all time,’” Kash said. “And I was like, ‘And that is over even my own trainer, Ricky Morton, who was probably one of the biggest babyfaces in the history of wrestling, but I chose you over my own f***ing trainer. Up until today. I don’t like you anymore… you’re an a**hole.’” [8:11-8:43]

According to Kash, Steamboat bragged during the conversation about being “a veteran of over 30 years” and “one of the most famous wrestlers in history.”

The Ricky Steamboat incident landed Kid Kash in trouble

Following the argument, former WWE producer Arn Anderson informed Kid Kash he was going to be suspended for two events.

Kash admitted he “didn’t know when to keep [his] mouth shut” and accepted the suspension.

“I got heat with the f***ing office,” Kash continued. “I got actually suspended for two shows. Arn Anderson walked up to me the next booking whenever I went the next day to the next show. He says, ‘Of all people you gotta f***ing insult and disrespect, Ricky f***ing Steamboat?’ I was like, ‘What did I do?’ He told me, so I explained to him the whole deal.” [9:25-9:53]

While Anderson understood Kash’s side of the story, he warned the former superstar not to speak to producers that way. The current AEW employee told Kash to listen to Steamboat simply because “he’s Ricky Steamboat, you’re not.”

