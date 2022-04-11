Ex-WWE star on Triple H possibly receiving new role at WrestleMania

Joey Mercury believes Triple H should welcome WWE fans to WrestleMania at the start of the event every year.

The second night of WrestleMania 38 began with The Game placing his wrestling boots in the ring to signify his retirement. The NXT founder also thanked WWE fans for showing him support before yelling, “Welcome to WrestleMania!”

Mercury, a former WWE producer and superstar, said to WSI’s James Romero that the 14-time World Champion should always be the person to introduce WrestleMania:

“He welcomed us to WrestleMania, did he not? I think that would be a very nice first of many where Triple H can come out at the top of the show and welcome the WWE Universe to WrestleMania every year," said Mercury. [2:08-2:33]

Due to some health issues he has dealt with recently, the 52-year-old announced his retirement from in-ring competition shortly before WrestleMania 38. The decision came six months after he battled heart failure and viral pneumonia, which left him needing a defibrillator in his chest.

Does Triple H care what fans think about him?

Joey Mercury performed as a WWE Superstar between 2004 and 2007, during which time he became a three-time Tag Team Champion with Johnny Nitro. He also worked as a backstage producer and occasional in-ring competitor between 2010 and 2016.

Based on their past interactions, Mercury added that The King of Kings is unlikely to care whenever fans criticize him on social media:

“There’s a reason I don’t hang out online too much," said Mercury. "The text that I can read slighting somebody like Hunter and what he’s done and what he continues to do is just irrelevant. It’s not important. It doesn’t irk me… it damn sure doesn’t irk Triple H!” [3:10-3:45]

The last official match of the WWE legend’s career came in June 2019 when he and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. The match took place at an untelevised live event in Tokyo, Japan.

