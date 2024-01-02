Ex-WWE star is upset with Booker T, challenges him to a debate

Booker T has been involved in a war of words with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson over the last few months. In the latest development in the real-life dispute, Johnson issued a podcast challenge to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

The back-and-forth exchanges began after Booker T ignored Johnson at an airport. The NXT commentator later called The Pearl River Powerhouse a "notorious liar" and a "lowdown piece of you know what."

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Johnson said he wants to participate in a live debate with the wrestling legend:

"I would love to come on the show and have a debate with him or whatever they wanna call it. I'm all game for that. Come on Cheap Heat and let's say what we gotta say and let's get it settled one way or the other. What he said was really bad and not true at all. There was no truth in what he said, and that really upset me, man." [14:32 – 14:59]

Johnson previously said he is open to facing Booker in a real fight at a wrestling dojo.

Ahmed Johnson claims to know a secret about Booker T

Before becoming a big name in the wrestling business, Booker T spent 19 months in prison following his involvement in an armed robbery. Ahmed Johnson recently teased that he might reveal an alleged secret about Booker's time in jail if the WCW icon keeps badmouthing him.

Despite Booker threatening to sue for defamation, Johnson is prepared to disclose more details about the 58-year-old's stint in jail:

"I'm not sure today why he started it, but he started it and if he wanted to finish, I'd like him to keep his mouth shut, otherwise I'm gonna throw the lawsuit out the window and say what I got to say as far as the little secret goes." [9:57 – 10:13]

In his most recent response to Johnson, Booker said it is "totally false" that the former WWE star has any stories to tell about his prison days.

