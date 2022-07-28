Ex-WWE star thinks rumors about Vince McMahon's two-word SmackDown remark are true (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez has given his thoughts on a recent report about Vince McMahon’s reaction after his appearance on the June 17 episode of WWE SmackDown.

McMahon featured in a short segment at the start of the show shortly after details emerged about sexual misconduct allegations. Fightful Select later reported that the former WWE Chairman shouted “f**k em!” upon returning backstage.

Rodriguez worked for WWE in various on-screen roles between 2010 and 2014, most notably as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, he commented on whether McMahon would have reacted that way based on his own experiences with the 76-year-old.

“The funny thing, if the rumor was true of what he said after when he came to the back, if that was true, I fully 100 percent believe it,” Rodriguez said. “As soon as I read that, I heard it in my head and I was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’ I believe he would have said that. My heart goes out to everybody who was affected by all this. It’s a shame, but it’s a tough one.” [8:32-9:05]

Ricardo Rodriguez elaborates on the Vince McMahon allegations

Amid claims that he agreed to pay over $12 million in hush money to four women, Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the company’s new co-CEOs, while Triple H is now in charge of creative.

Rodriguez added that while Vince McMahon’s actions are unquestionably immoral, he has technically not done anything illegal.

“The more I think about it, in the country that we’re in, obviously those things unfortunately don’t matter, and it’s a shame. But, as it was said, legally, you can’t get him on it. It’s morally wrong, yes, of course. I don’t know [what happens next to McMahon], I wouldn’t be able to tell you. That’s a tough one. That’s a really tough one. Vince has come out on top on so many different things.” [7:37-8:13]

Ricardo Rodriguez will be part of the United Pro Wrestling event at Clipper Magazine Stadium on August 20 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Former WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Fandango, RVD, and Santino Marella have also been announced for the show.

