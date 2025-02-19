Ex-WWE star wants to face Cody Rhodes; their last match was 11 years ago

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been on everyone's radar since his rise to the top as the quarterback of the Stamford-based company. Recently, Raj Dhesi, (fka Jinder Mahal), expressed his interest in facing The American Nightmare.

Ad

Cody Rhodes and Jinder Mahal were on different paths in 2014 when they first had a match in the Stamford-based promotion. Mahal was a member of 3MB alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater, and Rhodes was working with his brother, Goldust (aka Dustin Rhodes), in the tag team division.

In an interview on Monopoly Events' YouTube channel, the former Jinder Mahal was asked to pick a few names he would like to face in the future. The Modern Day Maharaja stated he always wanted to face Cody Rhodes after they had a handful of tag team matches in the past.

Ad

Trending

"I've never had a singles match with him, but I've had a tag match against him, and I was in 3MB at the time, so that doesn't count. The Maharaja version of me in my prime versus Cody Rhodes," Mahal said. (From 08:40 to 08:52)

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer wants major name to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes ended his rivalry with Kevin Owens, which started last year at WWE Bad Blood 2024. After Jey Uso picked Gunther, it became evident that the winner of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match would face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, picked John Cena as the winner of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match and the one to face Cody Rhodes in the hopes of winning his 17th World Championship.

Ad

"I originally picked [John] Cena, and I'm going to stick by Cena. 51% with Cena and 49% with CM Punk... I still think with the playing field being the world, Cena vs. Cody [Rhodes] is the bigger match, business-wise. It's very intriguing with Cena's quest for 17, and he was adamant about it at the Royal Rumble press conference," Ray explained. [From 04:25 - 05:15]

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see which superstar punches their ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Monopoly Events and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback