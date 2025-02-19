Major name to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? WWE HoFer explains

Cody Rhodes made history in WWE when he ended a legendary reign at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns. Recently, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thought The American Nightmare would face John Cena at WrestleMania 41 when the latter would win the Elimination Chamber match in Canada.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens and stood tall with two WWE Championships. Meanwhile, John Cena left the event in disbelief after losing the Men's Royal Rumble Match to Jey Uso. However, The Leader of Cenation was confident that he would win the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, believed John Cena would win the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match and go on to face The American Nightmare for the title. The veteran thought Cena had an intriguing story for going after Rhodes, and his second pick would be CM Punk.

"I originally picked [John] Cena, and I'm going to stick by Cena. 51% with Cena and 49% with CM Punk... I still think with the playing field being the world, Cena vs. Cody [Rhodes] is the bigger match, business-wise. It's very intriguing with Cena's quest for 17, and he was adamant about it at the Royal Rumble press conference," Ray explained. [From 04:25 - 05:15]

John Cena will reportedly face Cody Rhodes after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Last year, John Cena made it clear that 2025 would be his final year as a full-time performer in the industry. Earlier this year, The Leader of Cenation's retirement tour began, and he announced his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Upon failing the gimmick match, Cena became more driven and announced his entry into the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which would be his last opportunity to punch a ticket at WrestleMania against a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), John Cena will reportedly win the Men's Elimination Chamber match in March 2025. The plan was penned down last year, and The Leader of the Cenation will reportedly face Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41 after he triumphs over five other superstars inside the steel structure.

