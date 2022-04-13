2-time Champion willing to make WWE return after 16 years to face Charlotte Flair

Jazz is willing to come out of retirement to face Charlotte Flair in a first-time-ever WWE singles match.

The 49-year-old worked as one of WWE’s top female stars between 2001 and 2004 before returning for a brief stint in WWE ECW in 2006. During her initial WWE run, she won the Women’s Championship twice and defeated both Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 18.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Jazz said Flair is the “total package” and someone she would like to work with:

“They asked me if I would come out of retirement for anyone, who would it be? I said if I get a knee replacement, get back in shape, I’ll come out and wrestle Charlotte Flair. She’s a worker, you know, and I love it. She’s a worker, man. She’s the total package, she really is," said Jazz. [38:41-39:04]

Jazz also mentioned Deonna Purrazzo as someone who stands out as one of the best in the world. The two women faced each other in a Career vs. Title match at IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice in 2021, with Purrazzo picking up the victory.

Why Jazz initially had doubts about Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair often uses moves and mannerisms that were made famous by her legendary father Ric Flair. For that reason, Jazz initially feared that the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer would struggle to find herself as an in-ring performer.

Now, seven years after The Queen’s main-roster call-up, Jazz thinks she is among the top superstars in WWE:

“At first I wasn’t feeling her," said Jazz. "I felt she was trying to do too much like her dad. Man, be your own individual, be your own person. But the more I started to watch her over the years… f***, she’s good.” [39:12-39:28]

Flair recently retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The long-term rivals are set to meet once again in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

