Ex-WWE Superstar explains controversy surrounding popular faction backstage: "Ask anybody"

An ex-WWE Superstar recently explained the controversy surrounding a popular faction backstage in the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is the former Hit Row member Top Dolla.

Dolla made his World Wrestling Entertainment debut in May 2021 but was released in November due to COVID-19 budget cuts. Triple H brought him back in 2022, but he had a short run as he was recently released from his contract on September 21, 2023, alongside many other wrestlers.

However, during his time in WWE, the star was part of many controversies after some people labeled him as "hard to work with" inside the ring.

During a recent interview with Alicia Atout, Top Dolla addressed these allegations against him. The former Hit Row member said that people started rumors about him being hard to work with and insisted that they should ask any of his co-workers if that was true. The star added that everyone loved working with him.

"People have this make-believe narrative that I'm hard to work with but if you ask anybody from the LWO, go ahead and ask Rey Mysterio, go ahead and ask Santos Escobar, go ahead and ask LA Knight, ask The Usos, ask Natalya, ask TJ, ask you know anybody who ever actually worked with us, ask The Brawling Brutes, ask Sheamus, ask Drew McIntyre, ask Ricochet, ask anybody who you want, they loved working with us, right, and they would do it again in a heartbeat," Top Dolla said. [6:33 - 7:01]

The ex-WWE Superstar talked about Triple H believing in him

In the same interview, Top Dolla mentioned that Triple H let him and his Hit Row teammates make their own decisions in WWE because he believed in their capabilities.

"Man, that was amazing. The coolest thing for me about Hit Row was the fact that Hunter [Triple H] just let us breathe, like, Hunter never let anybody write for us like he knew that we had to do it ourselves or it wouldn't be done right. You know, Hunter just let us run and he knew what I was capable of, what we were capable of, and the cool thing for me is that like the boys and the girls in the back loved it, like, people loved working with us," Top Dolla said. [6:04 - 6:33]

