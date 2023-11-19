WWE wanted fans "to think I was a Nobody," says released star who was brought back by Triple H last year

A released WWE star has taken a shot at the promotion in his recent post on Twitter.
Top Dolla was brought back to the company in August 2022. After a brief run that lasted a little over a year, he was let go once again on September 21, 2023, along with several other stars. Dolla has been quite busy since his release and regularly updates his fans on social media.
A fan recently pointed out that they've seen more of Top Dolla on their TV now than during his run with WWE. The 33-year-old noticed the tweet and ended up taking a shot at the company in his response.
"That’s cuz I can get my own opportunities 😊 Y’all forgot I was in NFL and hosted TV shows for a decade before my first match… they wanted y’all to think I was a Nobody. I’m not playin that fake humble sh*t no more. NOBODY DO IT LIKE DOLLA 💰."
Also read: Randy Orton's message to two released WWE Superstars
Top Dolla's thoughts on Hit Row's future following his WWE release
While Top Dolla was released, B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are still with the company. A fan tweeted about the same a while ago, and Top Dolla responded to them by stating that Hit Row is probably dead following his release.
Check out his comment below:
"I could be wrong but I think #HitRow is dead… I made the song, I made the catchphrases… whatever Bri & Tehuti do next they gonna shine, they’re stars. Maybe now that I’m gone they’ll actually be given a microphone, clearly the reason we never got one was because of me."
Top Dolla was just one of a long list of stars that were released. Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, and Mustafa Ali were among the ones who were let go.
Were you a fan of Top Dolla during his recent run? Sound off in the comments below.
BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.