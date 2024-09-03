Ex-WWE Superstar open to returning after 3 years; addresses potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks

A former WWE Superstar is open to returning to the company three years after her departure. However, the 30-year-old discussed playing a new role on television.

The person in question is none other than JoJo Offerman. The 30-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2013 and starred in Total Divas. Meanwhile, she competed in a few matches on NXT and RAW. The Los Angeles native also wrestled at Survivor Series 11 years ago. JoJo later worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer before her quiet departure in 2021.

In a virtual signing for Southern Wrestling Autographs, JoJo revealed that she hopes to return to wrestling when the time is right. Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar addressed potentially playing a manager role, disclosing that she would be open to it:

"Oh, 100 percent (I'd return to wrestling as a manager). I would love that. I would. I have great acting skills (she laughed). I am so good. I'm just kidding. But I really would. I really would," she said.

While discussing who she could potentially manage, Bray Wyatt's former fiancee stated that she would suggest The Wyatt Sicks. However, she pointed out that she does not want to interfere with what they currently have going on. Meanwhile, JoJo suggested she could start her own faction:

"Okay, actually, I really do like Rhea (Ripley) a lot (referencing comment about being close friends with Liv Morgan & her feuding with Ripley on-screen). I really do. Her WrestleMania entrance, I was like… I said, you'll never take Windham's spot but that was like, top, up there. There's no one in particular that I can think of right now. I would love to say Wyatt Sicks but then at the same time, I feel like that'd be a lot and they have so much going on that I wouldn't want to disturb that. But, I don't know. I feel like — start a new faction. Why not? Don't ask me who I want in it. That'll take me some time." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

The ex-WWE star commented on Bo Dallas being The Wyatt Sicks' leader

During the same livestream, JoJo Offerman commented on Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), being the leader of The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW. She revealed that she loves it for multiple reasons.

The former WWE Superstar stated that she is glad her former fiance's legacy is still strong, and his spirit is "out there through his brother":

"Yes, of course. It’s a very bittersweet thing for me. So I love it for multiple reasons. I love it for the fact that his legacy is still strong, and he’s out there, his spirit is out there through his brother. I love it for Taylor, or Bo, because if Windham [Bray Wyatt] wanted anything in the world, it’d be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed. So I’m very happy that Bo has that opportunity to kind of carry on this legacy," JoJo said. [H/T: EWN]

Uncle Howdy made his in-ring debut on the August 26 episode of WWE RAW. The 34-year-old defeated Chad Gable. As The Wyatt Sicks' feud with American Made continues, it would be interesting to see what is next for the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

