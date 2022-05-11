Ex-WWE Superstar shares special memory of working with Chavo and Eddie Guerrero (Exclusive)

Doug Basham recently shared his experience working with Eddie Guerrero and his nephew, Chavo, back in the day.

Los Guerreros are fondly remembered as one of the most iconic tag teams. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE veteran said that one of the highlights of his career remains the feud between Los Guerreros and Basham Brothers.

He described Eddie as one of the most brilliant minds in pro-wrestling history. He also credited Chavo for being a smooth in-ring worker while hailing Los Guerreros for selflessly putting over other talents in WWE. Doug was quoted as saying:

"It was a dream come true, basically. And working with Eddie and Chavo... Eddie, rest in peace, was brilliant. I mean, what a mind he had. And he was just really entertaining, and then Chavo was just like so smooth and easy to work within the ring as well. I had an opportunity to work with those guys. Not just working with them but having them drop the titles to us on that one pay-per-view was just a dream come true. To have such a tag team with such a name and such a family in wrestling history, to work with them and put us over, and they dropped the title to us was a dream come true. That's all I can say—one of the highlights of my career." (14:50 - 15:45)

Dough Basham and his brother, Danny, are two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. You can watch his full interview below:

Eddie Guerrero was mentioned in a WWE storyline this year

Allan @allan_cheapshot Eddie Guerrero was one of a kind. Eddie Guerrero was one of a kind. 😂 https://t.co/QYsa0JDTQo

Last month at WrestleMania, The Miz teamed up with internet celebrity Logan Paul to compete against Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik. The A-Lister often brought up Eddie Guerrero to insult the Mysterios, especially considering their real-life friendship.

Prior to the legendary superstar's unfortunate demise, he was even involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio over the parenthood of then-eight-year-old Dominik. Eddie Guerrero and Rey's battle over Dominik's custody is still considered one of the most memorable storylines of all time.

Please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Arjun