Ex-WWE talent recalls how The Ultimate Warrior helped him backstage

WWE legend The Ultimate Warrior developed a reputation as someone who could be difficult to deal with behind the scenes at times. Tommy Angel, a former WWE enhancement talent, recently recalled how the WrestleMania 6 main-eventer helped him out backstage.

Angel faced several high-profile WWE names between 1988 and 1994, including Kevin Nash (aka Diesel), Mr. Perfect, and The Undertaker. Around that time, Warrior was one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Angel said the polarizing former WWE Champion once cured his neck injury in the locker room:

"He was intense, but he was also a licensed chiropractor. One time I said, 'Brother, I hate to bother you.' I always called him 'sir.' He said, 'Don't call me sir.' I said, 'I heard you're a chiropractor. Can you help me adjust my neck?' 'Yes. Sit down right there, brother.' He was really good." [15:32 – 15:51]

The biggest moment of Warrior's career came in 1990 when he beat Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 6 main event to win the WWE Championship. Shortly thereafter, his relationship with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon became strained.

Tommy Angel on The Ultimate Warrior's in-ring style

Many fans and wrestlers have criticized The Ultimate Warrior's wrestling skills over the years. Legendary commentator Jim Ross once said he has "never met or seen a wrestler with less ability" than Warrior.

Although Tommy Angel never wrestled the eccentric star, he witnessed one of his co-workers suffer an injury in a match against him:

"I didn't work him, but a lot of my friends did, and they said he was stiff. He'd get all geeked up in the ring and blown up just from shaking the ropes and stuff. He'd hit you with that clothesline, one of my buddies, LA Stevens, he didn't even know what town he was in after he got hit." [15:06 – 15:23]

On April 8, 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. The previous night, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on RAW for the first time since 1996.

