Ex-WWE veteran exposes Jey Uso after emotional promo on RAW - "You didn't win the Royal Rumble" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Jey Uso's promo on RAW. The 39-year-old star won the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Uso was overwhelmed by emotion as he addressed the fans this week on RAW. The former Bloodline member spoke about how hard he worked to get the victory in the Royal Rumble match. He then thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his career.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Jey was a great company man and had fan support behind him. However, the veteran writer was critical of the emotional promo on RAW. He pointed out that the creative team booked Jey to win and there was nothing emotional about it. Vince claimed Uso did not eliminate anybody and was just following the script set up by creative.

"I'm not gonna take anything away from Jey Uso. He works hard, he seems like a good dude. The people are definitely behind him. But listening to this promo, I have to keep reminding myself, he's getting emotional 14 minutes before he can get a word out. I'm sitting here as a normal human being, I gotta remind myself, brother this isn't real. You didn't win the Royal Rumble. You didn't eliminate anybody. This is a television show. You are an actor in the show and the script was written for you to win. He's getting all emotional like he went out there, won a UFC fight or a Prize fight. You didn't win anything." [From 13:18 onwards]

Jey Uso came face-to-face with Gunther this week. The two stars had a tense exchange over the World Heavyweight Championship with The Ring General warning Jey of dire consequences if he challenged for the title.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Jey Uso's journey to WrestleMania 41 in the coming months.

