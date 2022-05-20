Ex-WWE Veteran says Vince McMahon is no longer a "genius," urges stars to look out for themselves (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks and Naomi's unceremonious walk-out from WWE RAW has sparked different reactions in the wrestling community. Vince Russo recently gave his take on the matter and was supportive of the tag team's decision.

The former WWE head writer also spoke about how Vince McMahon has changed over the years. Russo felt that McMahon wasn't the genius he once was and said that talent had no reason to be intimidated by the WWE boss.

Vince Russo worked closely with Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era, and he had the following to say about his former employer:

"I probably told you a couple of months ago Vince wanted me to critique the show for free, and I'm like, no, bro, I'm not doing that," said Vince Russo. "This is the same thing; I've said this, bro, for years. Vince McMahon is a wrestling promoter. The fact that people fear him, his days of being this genius and this guru are long behind him now." [09:30]

Vince Russo says other unhappy WWE stars could get inspired by Sasha Banks and Naomi

The two former SmackDown women's champions have divided opinion amongst wrestling faithful online. As noted earlier, Vince Russo backed Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions and perceived them to be wholly justified.

He explained that the superstars needed to ensure that Vince McMahon made the right creative calls for them.

Banks and Naomi stood up to the WWE Chairman, unlike many wrestlers, and Vince Russo believed it would encourage other talents to do the same.

"And looking at Vince McMahon, and if I'm a talent at this point, I've got to be looking at if he's making the right choices for me," explained Russo. "I've got to be looking at that, and the bottom line is, bro, this is going to open up the door now for more and more people to do this if this story is correct." [10:00]

The entire Sasha Banks-Naomi fiasco gets more complicated as new details emerge with each passing hour. In case you haven't read it already, we have a big update on the real reason why Naomi joined Sasha Banks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell