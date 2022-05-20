×
Create
Notifications

Ex-WWE Veteran says Vince McMahon is no longer a "genius," urges stars to look out for themselves (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks and Naomi.
Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks and Naomi.
Lennard Surrao
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
News

Sasha Banks and Naomi's unceremonious walk-out from WWE RAW has sparked different reactions in the wrestling community. Vince Russo recently gave his take on the matter and was supportive of the tag team's decision.

The former WWE head writer also spoke about how Vince McMahon has changed over the years. Russo felt that McMahon wasn't the genius he once was and said that talent had no reason to be intimidated by the WWE boss.

Vince Russo worked closely with Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era, and he had the following to say about his former employer:

"I probably told you a couple of months ago Vince wanted me to critique the show for free, and I'm like, no, bro, I'm not doing that," said Vince Russo. "This is the same thing; I've said this, bro, for years. Vince McMahon is a wrestling promoter. The fact that people fear him, his days of being this genius and this guru are long behind him now." [09:30]
youtube-cover

Vince Russo says other unhappy WWE stars could get inspired by Sasha Banks and Naomi

The two former SmackDown women's champions have divided opinion amongst wrestling faithful online. As noted earlier, Vince Russo backed Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions and perceived them to be wholly justified.

He explained that the superstars needed to ensure that Vince McMahon made the right creative calls for them.

Banks and Naomi stood up to the WWE Chairman, unlike many wrestlers, and Vince Russo believed it would encourage other talents to do the same.

"And looking at Vince McMahon, and if I'm a talent at this point, I've got to be looking at if he's making the right choices for me," explained Russo. "I've got to be looking at that, and the bottom line is, bro, this is going to open up the door now for more and more people to do this if this story is correct." [10:00]

The entire Sasha Banks-Naomi fiasco gets more complicated as new details emerge with each passing hour. In case you haven't read it already, we have a big update on the real reason why Naomi joined Sasha Banks.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी