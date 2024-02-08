Ex-WWE wrestler says "there's worse stuff" the public doesn't know about Vince McMahon

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently accused Vince McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. Mario Mancini, a WWE wrestler between 1984 and 1992, says he and former referee Rita Chatterton know about another serious allegation involving McMahon.

On January 25, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon. She claimed the 78-year-old "expected and directed" her to have sex with him and other men, including former WWE executive John Laurinaitis. It is also alleged that McMahon once defecated on her head.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini said "worse stuff" about McMahon has not yet been made public:

"He allegedly defecated on her head, and you saw those texts in the lawsuit. There's worse stuff than that. I'm just waiting for one of them [stories] to come out. Rita and I were waiting last year." [14:00 – 14:33]

Rita Chatterton accused Vince McMahon of rape when she worked as a WWE referee in 1986. In 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon "agreed to a multimillion-dollar legal settlement" with Chatterton.

Mario Mancini is unsure why another Vince McMahon allegation has not emerged yet

After Janel Grant's lawsuit was filed, Vince McMahon claimed it was "replete with lies" and vowed to clear his name. He also resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

Mario Mancini added that he spoke to another former WWE star, Paul Roma, about the McMahon allegation that the public is unaware of:

"I had an extensive phone call with Roma, and I'm like, 'Where are they, man? Where are they?' Maybe they'll come out now, maybe they'll come out now. But if just one of them comes out, one of them, and I come on that show and you go, 'Okay, is there worse stuff than that?' I'll go, 'No, that's the worst. That was it.'" [15:30 – 15:51]

In a previous interview, Mancini recalled how McMahon once threatened to fine him if he flirted with female fans at WWE events.

