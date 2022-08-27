Watch: Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz does an accurate Paul Heyman impression (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz mentioned the mean Paul Heyman impression he does in his new book, "There's Just One Problem." So when he joined us for an exclusive chat, of course, we made him do it on camera.

Gewirtz and Heyman worked as the head writers for RAW and WWE SmackDown, respectively. During their time together, the duo had their fair share of disagreements, including a 'swat' fight. This did not stop Gewirtz from imitating the legendary manager's unique ways.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gewirtz said the following:

"Well, first of all, thank you for reading it, enjoying it and everything. It was one of those things. When you work so closely with people, I was always one of those people who could do great imitations of my friends and people within my orbit. So, it wasn't necessarily of famous people." (2.18-2.39)

Gewirtz's Heyman imitation was based on Martin Short's legendary character, Jiminy Glick. Until this was mentioned during the interview, this humble interviewer never put two and two together. Now, unfortunately, he simply cannot unhear it.

"But you work so closely with Paul and pretty much everyone. So, I'm kinda ramping myself up to get to it because I'm usually very bad on the spot. My Paul was and I wouldn't do it often but I find myself quoting Paul, like I mentioned in the book, I don't know if you remember Jiminy Glick, Martin Short's character from the mid 2000s." (2.40-3.06)

Watch the impression below:

Paul Heyman and his former WWE colleague have since made amends

In the same interview, Gewirtz mentioned how he was cordial and friendly towards Heyman, someone he had differences with during his time in WWE:

"There’s a lot of love. There’s a lot of hugs. There’s a lot of ‘we’ve been through the wars together’ kinda thing. There’s a mutual respect.”

While Gewirtz may have moved away from sports entertainment at this point in his career, Heyman is still very much entrenched in the same business. As our readers are doubtless aware, he is currently aligned with Roman Reigns and manages The Bloodline.

What did you think of Gewirtz's Paul Heyman impression? Sound off in the comments below.

