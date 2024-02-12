Ex-WWE writer claims a major backstage problem was exposed due to The Rock controversy (Exclusive)

The Rock teasing a match against Roman Reigns caused severe backlash on social media. With what seems to be a sudden change in plans following the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said a major backstage problem within the company has been exposed.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show and gave his two cents on how things played out. With The Rock now aligned with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes making his clash against The Tribal Chief official, it appears like there has been a scramble in the creative plans for WrestleMania.

In what Vince Russo believes to be a case of "too many cooks spoil the broth," he said that there is a creative chaos that exists in WWE right now between Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, The Rock, Triple H, Brian Gewirtz and possibly even others. He said that regardless of Vince McMahon's flaws, he stuck to the path he chose:

"We all know, creatively, Vince [McMahon] had its faults. Whether it was right, wrong, or indifferent, when Vince picked a road he went down it. This is what we're doing. I'm seeing early on that between Ari Emanuel, between Nick Khan, between The Rock, between Triple H, between Brian Gewirtz, I don't even know how much of a say a guy like Paul Heyman has. This stuff to me appears as if it's all over the place. It appears to me like there's a lot of voices and back and forth." [5:26 - 6:09]

Russo explained Cody Rhodes contradicting himself as a clear example of how WWE has exposed the creative issues for the world to see:

"It's ok if things are going back and forth behind closed doors, that's what those meetings are for. But now when it's in front of the people and you're feeling like this is all over the place and a lot of this doesn't make sense, that's telling me that there isn't one guy making the decisions. I don't know how Cody [Rhodes] says one thing on Friday and something else on Thursday. Now you're a liar. Now the babyface is a liar. You said it wasn't going to happen at WrestleMania, and six days later you're challenging him [Roman Reigns] at WrestleMania? What?" [6:10 - 6:58]

WWE teased a huge match involving The Rock in their recent WrestleMania trailer

WWE dropped an incredible trailer for WrestleMania 40, hyping up the four men who had to be separated at the Press Conference - The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins

The teaser trailer for WrestleMania 40 showcased Roman Reigns and The Rock side-by-side facing off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - possibly hinting at a Tag Team match between the four men.

If that happens, it's going to be double duty for both World Champions. It was confirmed one night after the Press Conference that the Men's Elimination Chamber match would determine Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight title opponent at WrestleMania.

If that is the case, then Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could be wrestling on both nights.

