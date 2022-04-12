Ex-WWE writer thinks Cody Rhodes is a heel who behaves like The Kardashians (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes should have returned to WWE as a heel due to his lavish lifestyle away from the ring.

The 36-year-old appeared on his own reality series, Rhodes to the Top, alongside his wife Brandi on TNT in 2021. The show revolved around the married couple’s roles in AEW and the challenges they faced after becoming parents for the first time.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Rhodes represented two things in the series: money and power. He also compared the two-time Intercontinental Champion to reality show veterans The Kardashians:

“When I was watching 'Rhodes to the Top', Cody Rhodes was The Kardashians, bro," said Russo. "That’s exactly who he was! Who walks around their house wearing a suit? Who does that?! Who has their own bus with their picture on the side of it? He was a 100 percent heel, and anybody that saw this lifestyle, they saw money.” [7:36-8:02]

In the video above, Russo also gives his opinion on how WWE should book a possible feud between Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Why Vince Russo thinks fans do not relate to Cody Rhodes

Despite being presented as a babyface, Cody Rhodes often received negative crowd reactions during the final few months of his three-year stint in AEW.

Elaborating on his previous point, Vince Russo added that fans booed the former AEW Executive Vice President because they could not relate to his wealth:

“If you don’t have money and you’re going to your nine to five and you’re behind on your bills and you’re busting your back, you hate those people," Russo continued. "You hate those people with the money. What is so hard about that, bro? What is so hard to understand that the blue collar worker hates anybody that represents money? It’s really simple.” [8:03-8:30]

Although AEW fans disliked Rhodes’ on-screen character, he has received hugely positive reactions so far since returning to WWE. On the latest episode of RAW, fans interrupted his promo segment alongside The Miz with multiple chants of “Cody! Cody!”

