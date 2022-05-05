×
Ex-WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch for taking a dig at AEW's women (Exclusive)

Former WWE RAW Women&#039;s Champion Becky Lynch
Danny Hart
Danny Hart
Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch was wrong to criticize AEW’s women’s division in a recent interview.

Last week, Lynch said during an appearance on Drew Garabo Live that female wrestlers in AEW are not as good as WWE’s women. She also claimed the RAW women’s division is the best in the world.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, is a long-time advocate of women’s wrestling. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he encouraged Lynch to be supportive of all women in the business.

“I don’t like what Becky had to say because since the women are the red-headed stepchild, and I’m certain they still are, I think it is vital and so important for the women to stick together and support each other across every single company,” Russo said. “I feel that is vital because the more they can unite, the stronger they’re gonna be across the board.” [9:42-10:14]
Watch the video above to hear Russo’s in-depth thoughts on Lynch’s comments, wrestlers’ lack of media training, and much more.

Vince Russo explains why some men enjoyed Becky Lynch’s remarks

Do you agree with Big Time Becks' statement about AEW Women's division?#WWE #WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/mVIK3pzALm

During his time in TNA, Russo witnessed male wrestlers become jealous when Awesome Kong and Gail Kim frequently stole the show in 2007-2008.

The former writer believes many men do not want women to succeed in the wrestling industry. For that reason, he thinks major stars like Lynch should use their voices in a positive way.

“When you start saying, ‘Well, their women’s division isn’t as good as ours,’ you’re playing right into the hands of the men,” Russo said. “That’s exactly what they want. I really find it hard to believe that Becky Lynch wouldn’t understand what I’m saying. I think it is extremely important that they support each other and back up each other.” [10:15-10:45]

Russo also shared his opinion that WWE only started presenting female superstars in a better light simply to make Stephanie McMahon look good.

Edited by Colin Tessier

