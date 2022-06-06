"I did give Vince the name" – Former WWE writer credits self for naming 'Hell in a Cell' matches

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed credit for giving Vince McMahon the name for 'Hell in a Cell' matches.

Russo played a prominent role in WWE as a writer in the 90s. He also worked with WCW and IMPACT Wrestling for a while. The ex-WWE writer has always been vocal about his thoughts on the company and the industry on his podcast titled The Brand. He has seemingly never seen eye to eye with McMahon following his departure from the company.

Last month, he said RAW had become mediocre, and fans were still defending the show. Russo also voiced his opinions on the McMahon-led company.

The 61-year-old recently tweeted that despite The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels coming up with the idea of the match, he was the one who named it 'Hell in THE Cell.'

Check out Russo's tweet below:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso We MIGHT HAVE The Mandella Effect Going on in Wrestling. "Hell in THE Cell" wasn't my Idea-it came from HBK/Taker wanting more room to work a cage match. However, I did give Vince the name-"Hell in THE Cell". Is it now "Hell in A Cell"? If it is-that's NOT what it Originally was. We MIGHT HAVE The Mandella Effect Going on in Wrestling. "Hell in THE Cell" wasn't my Idea-it came from HBK/Taker wanting more room to work a cage match. However, I did give Vince the name-"Hell in THE Cell". Is it now "Hell in A Cell"? If it is-that's NOT what it Originally was.

He shared another tweet saying it wasn't just 'a cell' but 'the cell' where superstars would battle with each other. You can check out his other tweet here.

Vince McMahon is known for his indecisiveness at times

The CEO of WWE has often been called out for making changes to plans and decisions at the drop of a hat or being tough on stars he thought had potential.

AEW star Matt Hardy teamed up with Bray Wyatt for a while during his second run with WWE as The Deleters of the World. While the duo was RAW Tag Team Champions, they didn't seem to catch on with fans.

On a recent interaction on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about a time when following a match, McMahon somewhat berated Wyatt, questioning his gimmick and his overall physique:

'''Bray, why didn't you do that spider walk. What's wrong with you. You're not in shape, can you not do it anymore?' He really laid into him and then he said, 'you're not even playing the gimmick.' It was just, like, reeming Windham out.'"

Check out the entire video below:

Despite his harshness toward the former Universal Champion, Vince McMahon claimed to have a special father-son-like bond with him.

