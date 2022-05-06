Vince Russo sends bold message to 'diehard' WWE RAW fans  

Vince Russo believes that that the latest edition of Monday Night RAW was mediocre to say the least.

The wrestling critic is known for being vocal about the current happenings in the world of wrestling, particularly in WWE. Russo was the head writer and producer for WWE in the late 90s. He was also associated as a writer with WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

In a recent edition of Russos Brand in association with The Hamin Media, the former WWE writer sent a message to the RAW viewers, who defend the show despite its mediocrity.

“We've got to get a message out there. You've got the diehards that will defend this show, no matter what. Until these people say you know what, bro? We're not going to settle for mediocrity anymore. We're not going to sit in front of our TV sets three hours every Monday night waiting for something to happen.” [00:56 - 1:24]

Russo has never shied away from voicing his opinions, which are not always well received by fans.

Vince Russo believes that professional wrestling has three crucial components that make it successful

On the same edition of Russos Brand, the former WWE head writer claimed that professional wrestling has three sides - characters, storylines, and ring psychology. The perfect blend of the trio makes professional wrestling believable.

“This is not professional wrestling, because professional wrestling I always described it as the perfect triangle. Characters, storylines, and then they all come together in the ring with ring psychology. When you have all three going, the characters get into an intriguing storyline and in the ring the professionals pay it off from a psychological standpoint, that makes sense and is believable and you're buying into it. [00:14 onwards]

Russo added that today's wrestling lacked all three sides. He labeled today's product 'performance art' because, according to Russo, one cannot call it professional wrestling.

