Vince Russo explains why internet wrestling fans dislike him so much (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes he receives so much hate online simply because he favored entertainment television over in-ring action during his time as a wrestling writer.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW received the highest television ratings in the show’s 29-year history. He also wrote television for WCW and IMPACT Wrestling after he left WWE in 1999.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo was asked to explain why some fans seemingly dislike him.

“It’s real simple,” he said. “I wrote for the casual wrestling audience and casual television viewer. Those people are not on the internet. They’re casual, which means they don’t go to wrestling sites. They’re not 24/7 wrestling. They’re television viewers. The large vocal majority, who are the minority, those are the people online that we hear from all the time.” [1:58-2:40]

Watch the video above to hear Russo give an in-depth explanation on why he divides so many wrestling fans.

Another possible reason why some fans dislike Vince Russo

While many fans prefer to watch in-ring wrestling action, others enjoy the entertainment side of the wrestling business. WWE, for example, brands itself as sports entertainment, while AEW largely focuses on professional wrestling.

Vince Russo, a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, booked himself in storylines while writing for WCW. He added that many of his critics must genuinely believe that wrestling is unscripted and a real-life competition.

“They convinced themselves that wrestling is real,” he said. “This group of people that are the only ones that are heard… want wrestling, wrestling, wrestling. That’s what they want… 20-minute matches, they can’t get enough wrestling. Vince Russo was an entertainment guy. Why was I an entertainment guy? Because my job was to bring in as many eyeballs as possible.” [2:46-3:21]

Russo gives his opinions on current-day wrestling every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s RAW recap show, Legion of RAW. This week, he highlighted a possible explanation for Drew McIntyre’s addition to the WrestleMania Backlash card.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier