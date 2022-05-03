"They're having a problem" – Former WWE writer reasons why Drew McIntyre was added to WrestleMania Backlash (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Drew McIntyre was added to the tag team match between RK-Bro and The Usos to boost ticket sales for WrestleMania Backlash.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns tore up the contract for the Title Unification Tag Team match on May 8. He assaulted Riddle as McIntyre rushed in to make the save. After the show, it was announced that a six-man tag team match would be the main event of WrestleMania Backlash.

Vince Russo was on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, where he detailed that WWE may have a problem with ticket sales for the premium live event. He reasoned that the creative added McIntyre and Roman Reigns to the tag team match just to push the sales.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"I've got a feeling, it's not selling well because there was so much promotion for that show throughout this entire show. I mean definitely more than usual. I'm wondering if they're having a problem with ticket sales. Maybe that's why they added Drew to the card too. Maybe that's why they just added other people because they promoted the heck out of it bro." (From 31:00 - 31:29)

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro collided with The Bloodline on RAW

This week, The Bloodline opened the show only to be interrupted by the RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. The duo planted The Usos with double RKOs and signaled the Scottish Warrior to make his way to the ring.

McIntyre and Reigns went to war with each other, and the two teams also joined in, leading to an all-out brawl. The two sides had to be separated by referees and WWE officials.

Do you believe the addition of Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to the tag team match will sell out the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI, for WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

