Ex-WWE writer has "given up" on crowds after European tour (Exclusive)

WWE crowd reactions have been noticeably different since the company's European tour took place before WrestleMania 41. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, thinks American audiences will keep behaving like European fans moving forward.

In March, RAW and SmackDown hosted shows in Belgium, England, Italy, Scotland, and Spain. Throughout the tour, fans sang several wrestlers' entrance themes. They also repeatedly chanted Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' names during promo segments.

Russo disliked the crowd participation and felt fans tried to make the shows about themselves. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the veteran writer speculated to host Dr. Chris Featherstone that the songs are likely to stay.

"Bro, I've given up on the crowd," Russo said. "I'm not booking that [John Cena vs. Randy Orton storyline] based on what the crowd does or doesn't do. Chris, I've gotta tell you, man, I don't see getting them back. I really don't because I told you, Chris, we're at the point where now they're singing the names like they do in Europe. Bro, there's no getting them back." [10:16 – 10:44]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's opinion on whether The Rock and Triple H have real-life heat.

Vince Russo explains why he stopped watching WWE NXT

Since the early to mid-2010s, WWE's NXT developmental brand has been viewed as a viable alternative to the main roster RAW and SmackDown shows.

Vince Russo used to watch NXT every week, but he stopped tuning in after becoming frustrated with fans constantly chanting during matches:

"This is the very reason I stopped watching NXT, because of the crowd. That's why I stopped. I don't know how at this point they ever get them back, Chris. I don't know how." [10:44 – 10:58]

Russo also expressed concerns about WWE's predictable booking of the John Cena vs. Randy Orton match at Backlash.

