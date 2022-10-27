Ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has taken aim at the company's recent presentation of The Bloodline following last week's episode of SmackDown.

During the latest edition of the blue brand, disagreeing faction members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso were in disagreement. It was regarding whether or not to attack their leader Roman Reigns' upcoming opponent Logan Paul, despite The Tribal Chief's strict instructions not to physically assault the 27-year-old.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, Prince Jr. hated WWE's booking of Jey being beaten down by Logan Paul, thinking it was a mistake.

"I like the Sami Zayn part, I like the Jey Uso part. But I think they should’ve left Logan there, jacked up and beat down, and then maybe give him a moment against Sami on the next show. Because Sami can take L’s and still look great, whereas when you do that to Jey, it just makes him look bad, and Jey shouldn’t look bad. Jey should look gangster as hell, as street as hell, and tough as nails. I hated it. There was nothing good about it, and I don’t think anybody got over in the segment at all." [H/T EWrestling News]

Already in Roman's bad books, Jey Uso will no doubt be facing strict consequences from the leader of The Bloodline after disobeying his orders.

Former Champion has high praise for The Bloodline

The dominant faction currently rules over all of WWE, with Roman Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, whilst his cousins The Usos hold the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

During a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett gave huge compliments to the group and also equated them to some legendary factions.

"The Bloodline have been as dominant as anybody in the history of professional wrestling they’re right up there with D-Generaion X and The NWO for me." [H/T Sportskeeda]

In recent months, the group's numbers and strength increased with The Usos' younger brother Solo Sikoa joining as well as long-time WWE star Sami Zayn becoming the faction's Honorary Uce.

