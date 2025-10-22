Ex-WWE writer reveals why Linda McMahon didn't care about Vince McMahon kissing other women (Exclusive)

Linda McMahon had to witness her husband Vince McMahon having intimate scenes with several other women in WWE, and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo gave the honest answer as to why she was ok with it.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson's recent comment, where she revealed that she had to kiss Vince McMahon right after signing with the company on her first day, and Linda McMahon was there helping through it all. She said she didn't know if that was comforting or weird.

When Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo why Linda McMahon could stand there and watch her husband kiss other women, Russo said it was because they had been separated for many years, which is why Linda couldn't have cared less:

"They were separated for years and years, and nobody knew about it, so she probably couldn't have cared less at that point."

Linda McMahon once revealed how she "lost everything" with Vince McMahon

While the McMahons were the ultimate power couple in professional wrestling and made it big with billions of dollars in net worth, things weren't always perfect.

On the Sage Steele Show, Linda McMahon detailed how she and Vince McMahon once found themselves in hot water while she was pregnant with Stephanie McMahon in 1976. They were advised by their young accountant to diversify rather than put all their eggs in one basket.

While this is generally considered good conventional financial advice, the issue here was that the accountant convinced them to co-sign loans for a construction deal that they knew nothing about. It blew up in their faces, and this led to them going bankrupt:

"It wasn't the wrestling side of what we were doing in that business, but it was the other side that we had invested in outside of what we were doing with the wrestling entity. We lost everything. My house was auctioned off. My car was repossessed in the driveway. I was pregnant with Stephanie [McMahon]. So, I know what it's like to lose everything," McMahon said.

It should be noted that even heading into WrestleMania I in 1985, WWE wasn't the financial juggernaut it is today. It had just surpassed the territorial spot in held for decades, and Vince McMahon risked everything to make WrestleMania I happen.

Thankfully, it turned out to be a visionary move with massive success, which is why WWE reached the heights it did and has been virtually unstoppable ever since then. Also, 1976 was 6 years before Vince McMahon purchased the WWE (then known as WWWF) from his father.

