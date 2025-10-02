"We lost everything," "I was pregnant with Stephanie" - Linda McMahon makes shocking admission

Linda McMahon will always remain an integral part of WWE, as she was one of the key figures in helping Vince McMahon build his promotion. Recently, she made a shocking admission about their financial status in their early days.

Today, WWE is a billion-dollar promotion under TKO Group Holdings. However, it was initially a family-built business when Vince McMahon Jr. took it from his father and ushered in a new era in the industry.

In an appearance on The Sage Steele Show, Linda McMahon revealed that, as they were building WWE, they made some unwise financial decisions based on a young accountant's advice, which led them to bankruptcy due to their side business.

"No, because we were building as we went. However, during that time, we did have an accountant, a young accountant, who suggested that we were sort of putting all our eggs in one basket, and we should diversify a little bit. And, he made some suggestions that we should invest, because he had invested, in a construction company of all things, which, of course, we knew absolutely nothing about. We did put money in some construction accounts. We co-signed on some loans for those that went belly up, which eventually put us in bankruptcy," McMahon explained.

Linda McMahon further revealed the conditions they were living in following their unwise business decision.

"It wasn't the wrestling side of what we were doing in that business, but it was the other side that we had invested in outside of what we were doing with the wrestling entity. We lost everything. My house was auctioned off. My car was repossessed in the driveway. I was pregnant with Stephanie [McMahon]. So, I know what it's like to lose everything," McMahon said.

Will Linda McMahon and Donald Trump appear at WrestleMania 42?

Linda McMahon kept her distance from the Stamford-based promotion when she started her career as a politician. Eventually, she aligned with Donald Trump and became the United States Secretary of Education in 2025.

Last month, Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction was announced at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and the Billion Dollar Princess will enter the illustrious list in April 2026.

According to Fightful Select, no one in the promotion has been told that Donald Trump will appear during the WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. However, there's a possibility that Shane and Linda would be present for Stephani's induction.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Sage Steele Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

