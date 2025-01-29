Ex-WWE writer's controversial take on fans celebrating JD McDonagh: "What the freak is wrong with these idiots?"

JD McDonagh got injured during this week's RAW on Netflix. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is irate with the online reaction to McDonagh's uncomfortable spot.

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio were in a tag team encounter against The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. During the earlier stages of the match, JD delivered a Moonsault on the outside from the ring apron. However, he scraped his opponent and hit the announce table uncomfortably. The star later reported that he had a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung as a result of the incident. Fans responded to the post, celebrating the star's grit to finish the bout despite the injuries.

On the latest episode of The Bump podcast, the former writer lashed out at the fans for lauding the performance. The veteran felt McDonagh should have stayed down, not prevent further complications. Russo questioned the fans, proclaiming the Judgment Day member a hero and explaining that the spot could have been fatal for the wrestler.

"What are we waking up to this morning? Oh, what a hero he is! Oh my God, he gutted it out. Holy s*it, JD McDonagh. I'm watching this and the whole time I'm saying, 'You a*s, stay down. Stay the F down. Do you literally wanna wind up in a wheelchair? Stay down.' And he's being celebrated this morning because he continued the match with broken ribs and a punctured lung. What the freak is wrong with these idiots, bro?" [From 4:43 - 5:21]

Russo believes JD McDonagh could have been paralyzed

During the same conversation on his The Bump podcast, Russo reprimanded wrestlers for treating life like a game. He pointed out that the bump could have rendered McDonagh paralyzed and ended his career in the blink of an eye.

"We've seen a lot of vicious, bad bumps. But my God, I thought that dude was gonna come out of that paralyzed, bro," Russo said.

In his post following the bout, JD McDonagh confirmed that he would be out for a couple of months due to the injuries he sustained on RAW.

It will be interesting to see what happens to The Judgment Day in the interim. The faction is already missing Finn Balor, who is nowhere to be found after his recent loss to Damian Priest on the January 13, 2025 edition of RAW.

