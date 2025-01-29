  • home icon
JD McDonagh's near-fatal bump leaves ex-WWE employee in shock: "I thought that dude was gonna come out of that paralyzed"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:56 GMT
JD McDonagh suffered a horrific injury this past Monday. [Image via WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about JD McDonagh's vicious bump on RAW. The star was involved in a tag team match this week.

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio teamed up to face The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match this past Monday. During the match, JD hit a Springboard Moonsault on Ivar on the outside. However, the Irish star overshot his opponent, and his neck crashed into the commentary table instead.

The former writer discussed the spot on the latest edition of Vince Russo's The Brand. He claimed JD was incredibly lucky not to come out of the incident with some serious injuries. Russo recalled the horror of seeing the bump unfold on live TV and thinking the 34-year-old star may have been paralyzed.

"The only memorable thing in five and a half hours of programming is freaking JD McDonagh. Oh my God, I don't know. We've seen a lot of vicious, bad bumps. But my God, I thought that dude was gonna come out of that paralyzed, bro!" he said. [0:11-0:38]

Check out the episode below:

youtube-cover

JD McDonagh provided a health update after WWE RAW

After this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh updated fans about his health condition. The star shared an update on his X (FKA Twitter) account.

The Judgment Day member expressed gratitude for the concern from his fans. The star confirmed that he suffered a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung that would keep him out of action for a while.

However, McDonagh was positive, explaining that things could have been much worse. He also assured the WWE Universe that he would be back in action soon.

This injury effectively rules out The Judgment Day member from participating in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this weekend. With Finn Balor also nowhere to be seen after his loss to Damian Priest in a Street Fight earlier this month, it will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day fares in the coming weeks on RAW.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Yash Mittal
