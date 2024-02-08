Ex-WWE writer says 40-year-veteran's departure following Vince McMahon's exit is very fishy (Exclusive)

Many WWE fans believe that Vince McMahon's resignation from TKO is a sign that there will be a major clean-up within the company - particularly targeting those who were close to the former CEO. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out two particular instances that he finds rather fishy.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the ex-WWE backstage figure spoke of a bunch of theories he had regarding Vince McMahon's exit.

He first pointed out the sudden departure of Kevin Dunn, the man Vince McMahon hired in 1984. Vince Russo described Kevin Dunn as a man who would work until he wasn't able to anymore while also pointing out the timing of Bruce Prichard's tricep surgery:

"Bro, let's look at the series of events. Because now things are starting to fall into place. Number one - Kevin Dunn after 30 years, resigns. Now, did Kevin Dunn know something was going down? Was Kevin Dunn told, 'Bro, you need to resign otherwise you'll be a part of this.' Many, many people in WWE would have told you that Kevin Dunn is a lifer. He wouldn't have left that job until he couldn't do it anymore. So Kevin Dunn leaves. (2:56-3:32) What happens after? The Netflix deal goes down. What happens after? The Rock is named on the board. What happens after The Rock is named on the board? Vince [McMahon] is ousted. Now I'm reading today that Prichard is going in for triceps surgery. Bro, this is the busiest time of the year. This time of the year, Bruce would not be getting surgery NOW. He'd be putting off surgery until WrestleMania was over. This is the busiest time of the year, so now all of a sudden, Bruce Prichard is going to be gone for a while and he's getting triceps surgery?" (3:34-4:18)

Russo went on to call the entire situation "fishy" and even theorized that Ari Emanuel and TKO could have set up Vince McMahon's WWE exit.

Note: These are merely theories and haven't been claimed as factual in any way, shape, or form.

You can watch the full video below:

Who will replace Vince McMahon's long-time hire, Kevin Dunn?

Expand Tweet

Kevin Dunn was a huge backstage figure in WWE who quickly climbed the ranks to become one of Vince McMahon's main men. With his departure, there has been a huge role that WWE will look to fill.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported that one name who could replace Kevin Dunn is AEW Executive Producer Mike Mansury, but said that he could be tied to a long-term deal with Tony Khan's company:

"As far as a replacement as Executive Producer of all the shows goes, I was told not to presume anything and multiple people in the company even threw the name Mike Mansury about as someone Paul Levesque would want, but I presume Mansury is under a long-term deal with AEW." [H/T F4WONLINE ]

We will update you on the Kevin Dunn replacement once more news comes out.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him. You can check out his comments in the video below:

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE