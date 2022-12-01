Ex-WWE writer says it's "the perfect time" for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to feud with top SmackDown star

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is currently one of the most compelling acts in all of WWE. Meanwhile, several fans are eagerly anticipating the eventual expulsion of Sami Zayn from the group and Freddie Prinze Jr. also shared his take on the potential storyline.

This past September, after months of trying, Sami Zayn was accepted as The Honorary Uce into Roman Reigns' Bloodline. However, given how popular he has become among the WWE Universe over the past few months, the expectation for him to be kicked out by Reigns is palpable.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said that now would be the perfect time for Zayn to be betrayed by the faction.

"Now would be the perfect time for them to turn on him," Prinze continued, "after he's completely earned their respect. They can stretch this out as long as they want, but it would be pretty crazy now if they turned him out and beat his ass. Because then we'd love Sami even more." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

A possible betrayal may be on the cards for the former Intercontinental Champion. However, this past Saturday at Survivor Series, fans saw Sami Zayn earn the trust of all Bloodline members, most notably his biggest doubter, Jey Uso.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see former Universal Champion in a rematch with Roman Reigns

With The Tribal Chief having been the world champion for over two years, the list of challengers is growing thin. Hence, a former opponent may soon be facing off against Reigns once more.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One-on-One show, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said he would be interested in seeing Roman Reigns lock horns with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn's former best friend.

"Well, I think you got one hell of a match there. Kevin Owens has certainly come a long way in such a short time. His work has gotten a lot better, his in-ring work has gotten a lot better, and as we all know, Roman, he's a master in the ring. So, I think you're gonna see one hell of a match there," said Long. (H/T Sportskeeda)

In the past, KO has challenged Roman Reigns for the latter's Universal Championship and has fallen short twice. It will be interesting to see if they can reignite their rivalry for the title on the Road to WrestleMania.

