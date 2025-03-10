Ex-WWE writer slams Lyra Valkyria's RAW booking (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after defeating Dakota Kai on the January 13 episode of RAW. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the Irish star's booking since her title victory should have been better.

Valkyria retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Kai on the February 24 episode of RAW. A week later, she defeated Ivy Nile to defend the title for the second consecutive week.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. He criticized WWE's lack of meaningful storylines and compared the Nile vs. Valkyria feud to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets baseball teams.

"It doesn't, bro," Russo said, answering whether the storyline helped either woman. "Everything we're talking about, Chris, the reason why none of this means anything is because there's no stories. These are just wrestling matches, bro. It's like the Mets and the Dodgers having a three-game series and the Dodgers win two out of three. I mean, that's what this is." [5:03 – 5:25]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's honest take on how WWE booked Shinsuke Nakamura during his latest United States Championship reign.

Vince Russo says WWE has done "zero" with Lyra Valkyria

On February 1, Lyra Valkyria lasted 16 minutes in the Women's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Ivy Nile. She also lost a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Bayley on the February 10 episode of RAW.

In Vince Russo's opinion, WWE's creative team should have come up with a compelling storyline for Valkyria after booking her as the first Women's Intercontinental Champion:

"There's no story, there's no meat, there's no depth, there's no character development. They just keep having matches back and forth, back and forth. I mean, since they put the belt on Velcro [Lyra Valkyria], have they done anything whatsoever to build her? Nothing. Zero. Nothing." [5:25 – 5:43]

Russo also addressed speculation about Bron Breakker possibly facing several opponents in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41.

