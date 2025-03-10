WWE veteran criticizes Bron Breakker's possible WrestleMania 41 match (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker looks likely to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, thinks a multi-man title match at the event is a bad idea.

Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since defeating Jey Uso on the October 21, 2024, episode of RAW. In a recent Backstage Pass episode, WrestleVotes reported that the 27-year-old could face several opponents at WrestleMania 41.

Russo discussed WWE's treatment of secondary title holders on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone, he criticized the creative team for trying to book multiple people in one match.

"You're right, bro, because you know from past [WrestleManias] they wanna get as many people as they can on WrestleMania, and that will do nothing for nobody," Russo said. [3:46 – 3:54]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on how WWE misused Shinsuke Nakamura during his United States Championship reign.

Bron Breakker's possible WrestleMania 41 opponents

On March 3, Bron Breakker attacked Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor after The Judgment Day members tried to ambush him on RAW. AJ Styles, Ludwig Kaiser, Penta, and Sheamus have also emerged as Intercontinental Championship contenders in recent months.

Dr. Chris Featherstone speculated that the financial reward of appearing at WrestleMania is the key reason behind WWE booking several wrestlers against Bron Breakker:

"He's had a bunch of face-offs with a bunch of people: AJ, Penta, Kaiser, Sheamus. There's a lot of people who are in this whole little web of Intercontinental Championship [contention]. I think it'll be a multi-person match for WrestleMania, so everybody gets a payday." [3:54 – 4:14]

In the same episode, Russo explained why he would book a SmackDown star to attack The Steiner Brothers and feud with Breakker.

Please credit Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

