WWE star should attack The Steiner Brothers and feud with Bron Breakker, veteran says (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has been viewed as one of WWE's top future stars since making his in-ring debut in 2021. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, thinks Drew McIntyre could help the 27-year-old reach the next level.

Ad

Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. On October 21, 2024, the former football player defeated Jey Uso on RAW to win the Intercontinental Championship for the second time. Since then, he has retained the title against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus.

Russo discussed Breakker's booking alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Although McIntyre performs on SmackDown right now, he thinks The Scottish Warrior would be the perfect opponent for the RAW star.

Ad

Trending

"I'm okay with that [Breakker being Intercontinental Champion], bro, but you gotta build the dude," Russo said. "You're not building Bron Breakker with the Pete Dunnes of the world and people like that. You've got to put him in a meaningful feud. You know who I would put him in a feud with, honestly, right now? Put him in a feud with Drew. You've got to put him in there with somebody that means something, man, and you know Drew would get that guy over like a million bucks." [1:49 – 2:17]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Russo added that McIntyre could attack WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers as part of the storyline:

"Let Drew do a number on Rick Steiner. Let Drew do a number on Scott Steiner. Both of them, man. I mean, that's how you get somebody over. When you're putting Bron Breakker in there with Braun Strowman and people like this, it ain't doing nothing for him, man." [2:43 – 3:02]

Ad

Ad

In the video above, Russo explained where WWE's creative team went wrong with its booking of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Vince Russo on Bron Breakker becoming a "huge" babyface

During his three-and-a-half years on WWE television, Bron Breakker has performed as a babyface and a heel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Vince Russo, the villainous Drew McIntyre would be capable of turning Breakker into one of WWE's biggest fan favorites:

"Bron would be a huge babyface. Absolutely huge babyface, bro, and you've got two pros, one selling for his son, one selling for his nephew. Come on, bro, that's perfect." [3:20 – 3:36]

Breakker is currently feuding with The Judgment Day on RAW. On March 3, he made a statement by fighting off attacks from Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback