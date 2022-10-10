Former WWE writer doesn't think DX will put over top RAW faction on the upcoming episode (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo does not think D-Generation X (DX) will put The Judgment Day over during their 25th-anniversary celebrations on RAW.

DX is set to reunite on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The iconic stable will celebrate their 25th anniversary with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg all making appearances. Another member of the group, Billy Gunn, will possibly not be present owing to his contract with AEW.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, it was suggested by Dr. Chris Featherstone that the legends will put over The Judgment Day on RAW.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo disagrees with this, as he feels that the Hall of Fame group will simply go out and put themselves over for a ratings pop. However, he admitted that putting over The Judgment Day during the segment would be best for business.

"I believe those guys [DX] are going to go and get themselves over. I think what you're saying is great and I think that's great for business and that it should happen, but I don't think it will," Russo said. [8:45 - 8:59]

Judgment Day, which includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, is currently one of the top factions in WWE. The stable has been dominant on RAW, with Balor recently defeating Hall of Famer Edge in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules.

Vince Russo stated why he "hates" the DX reunion

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer singled out why he hates the upcoming DX reunion on RAW. He stated the group represented the anti-establishment, and Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg have become what the group despised.

"Bro I hate this, and I'll tell you why I hate this. DX represented the anti-establishment. These three guys [Triple H, Shawn Michaels, & Road Dogg], I don't have a problem with any one of them. These guys, whether they realize it or not, 25 years later, have become everything that DX despised. Bro listen, if you want to know what I'm talking about - go listen to any Triple H interview. Go listen to him with his suit and tie, and toe the company line." [2:10 - 3:15]

D-Generation X's past two reunions have been at the expense of other superstars. On the RAW 25th anniversary special, they would get one over The Revival (now known as FTR in AEW). The following year, they would do the same to The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson), coming to the aid of Seth Rollins.

It remains to be seen who will confront the Hall of Fame group this week on RAW as they make their much-anticipated return.

