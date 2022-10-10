Former WWE backstage figure details why he "hates" Triple H's upcoming DX reunion on RAW (Exclusive)

Triple H is set to return to RAW tonight for what is presumably a one-off appearance alongside three of his fellow WWE legends, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac. Former backstage figure Vince Russo revealed why he hates the idea of a DX reunion.

D-Generation X has been having reunions every other year - from RAW's 25th anniversary to helping Seth Rollins out in the Red brand reunion in 2019. It's been a while since they've reunited, with three of the four advertised members having key backstage roles.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that the DX members have turned into what they hated 25 years ago:

"Bro I hate this, and I'll tell you why I hate this. DX represented the anti-establishment. These three guys (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, & Road Dogg), I don't have a problem with any one of them. These guys, whether they realize it or not, 25 years later, have become everything that DX despised. Bro listen, if you want to know what I'm talking about - go listen to any Triple H interview. Go listen to him with his suit and tie, and toe the company line. We had Road Dogg on this show. He had to watch his Ps and Qs when it came to the WWE. Now you got to understand something. I know they're doing that because they get paid a lot of money to do it. But it doesn't matter bro, you still sold out!" (2:10-3:15)

He drew a comparison to Howard Stern and finds the idea of a DX reunion to be bizarre:

"You still sold out, so now you're going to go back 25 years and you're going to represent this group that despises who you three guys have become? It's literally Howard Stern - who he was 25 years ago and who he is today. Come on bro, let's be honest here. You guys are making a s**t load of money, a 100 times more than I am. But in order to make that money, you had to reform into the system - the same system that DX was cross-chopping to."(3:16-4:00)

WWE has received its most critical acclaim in years under Triple H

Triple H has been the man of the hour in pro wrestling since this past summer. After Vince McMahon retired, it was his daughter Stephanie McMahon and then WWE President Nick Khan who stepped up to fill his role as the co-CEO.

Triple H took over as head of WWE creative, and it's safe to say that he has lived up to expectations in a big way, as the entire programming of RAW and SmackDown feels refreshing.

Several superstars have been elevated, former released stars regularly feature on TV, and there is a sense of consistency again. The WWE Universe seems happy right now, and so does the morale in the locker room.

