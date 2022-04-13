"I don't think they care" - Ex-writer on fans' response to Cody Rhodes' WWE RAW segment

Vince Russo thinks fans are unlikely to care about the motivation behind Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship aspirations.

Rhodes declared on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of RAW that he wants to honor his late father Dusty by winning a World Championship in WWE. Dusty challenged for the WWE Championship, then known as the WWWF Championship, in 1977 but failed to win the title.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that fans may struggle to connect with the storyline:

“I just don’t think in this day and age, speaking for casual fans, I don’t think they care about that stuff," said Russo. "I really don’t. It’s nostalgia. It is a little sappy, I just wanna say. I just don’t think they care about that stuff.” [1:11-1-32]

How Vince Russo would have booked Cody Rhodes’ WWE return

Cody Rhodes has quickly become one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 after a six-year absence.

Although Rhodes has been welcomed back as a fan-favorite star so far, Vince Russo believes the story behind his return should revolve around his wealth:

“There are only so many formulas in the bubble, and when you’re not thinking outside of it, why wouldn’t Cody Rhodes’ whole gimmick, why wouldn’t this whole thing be about the money? It’s about the money. ‘This is what I was making when I left [in 2016]. This is what you’re paying me now. These are the promises,'" Russo continued. [1:33-2:00]

Russo watched Rhodes’ reality series, Rhodes to the Top, on TNT in 2021. He felt that the two-time Intercontinental Champion’s lavish lifestyle showed off his heel characteristics and made him look like a Kardashian.

